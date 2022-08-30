Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia in Anambra State on his creation as a Cardinal by the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis.

The former Vice President said in a statement by the Atiku Media Office, that “Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke has been found worthy of this elevation, by the Catholic hierarchy as a reward for his dedication to the service of God and His people, loyalty to superiors and patience even in the midst of adversity.”

While congratulating Cardinal Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishops Conference and the Nigerian Catholic Church on this recognition, Atiku Abubakar noted that it is not a personal reward, but an acknowledgement of the growth of the Church in Nigeria, and the rising profile Nigeria can enjoy if we put our country in order and offer genuine leadership.

He extended his hands of fellowship to Cardinal Okpaleke in nation-building, as a leader, both now, and in the future of the Catholic Church in Nigeria to continue the already established tradition of inter-religious dialogue and ecumenical spirit of the Catholic Church for which our nation has benefitted from all these past years.