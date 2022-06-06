Monday, June 6, 2022
Between Atiku’s Petition and APC’s Comedy of Mischief

Atiku condoles over attack in Owo

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is devastated by reports of loss of scores of lives following the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, in Owo.

Atiku in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe condemns in the strongest terms the attack and any such attack on a worship centre as unacceptable.

“Any attack on innocent citizens indeed of a gathering of worshippers in any place in Nigeria stands condemned; it is a red line,” Atiku said.

“My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased. I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stones unturned in apprehending the criminals.

“I condole with all the affected families; the St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-luwa; the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria and the people and government of Ondo State.

“Even as I pray that someday, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes, I urge the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.”

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

