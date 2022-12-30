Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his condolences to his ally, Barrister Eyitayo Jegede, SAN over the loss of his mother, Madam Caroline Oluwatola Jegede.

Atiku, in a press release signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, noted the important role of mothers in the life of families.

Madam Caroline Jegede hailed from Ipele near Owo in Ondo state and was mother of the PDP governorship candidate in the last election in Ondo State.

According to Atiku, the deceased lived a worthy life judging by the quality of children she left behind and her legacy of a mother, teacher and trader.

The release added that, “it must also be acknowledged that as a devout Christian, Madam Caroline has gone to take eternal rest with her Maker and she must be commended for her invaluable support in promoting her religion during her lifetime.”

The PDP presidential flag bearer prays for her immediate family, her Ipele native community, to find the fortitude to bear the loss of a matriarch who has gone to rest after a ripe age