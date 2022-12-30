Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with victims of the accident at the just-ended Calabar Carnival.

The PDP presidential flag bearer in a press release signed by the Atiku Media Office on Thursday said that the tragic accident during the performance of bikers at the Calabar carnival is a national tragedy.

Atiku remarks further that, “it is painful to hear about the news of fatalities and severe injuries in the unfortunate incident.

“The Calabar Carnival is more or less a national and international festival and the grief that came on the heels of this year’s event is a national grief.”

According to the press statement, “the former Vice President shares his condolences with the good people and government of Cross River, especially the bereaved families, and with a mournful heart, prays for the souls of the departed to rest in peace.”