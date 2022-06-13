Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Insecurity: PDP Tackles Buhari, Parliament as Abdulsalami Confirms Growing Anger, Tension

Atiku celebrates Abdulsalami at 80, says he’s epitome of unity

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has described former military head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as a great Nigerian patriot and an epitome of unity.

In a statement in Abuja to celebrate Abdulsalami on his 80th birthday anniversary, Atiku said the former Head of State demonstrated great patriotism and commitment to unity and democracy by keep faithfully to his transition timetable in 1999.

According to Atiku, Abdulsalami has also committed himself to the promotion of unity and democracy since leaving office by involving himself in peace building efforts in the country.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday today (Monday), I’m excited to say that my interactions with you have always been fruitful because I see in you a great fountain of inspiration and a reservoir of wisdom and knowledge,” Atiku extolled the general.

The former Vice president also noted that  Abdulsalami’s contributions to creating a culture of politics without bitterness will always be appreciated by Nigerians.

“Keeping a promise is one of the greatest signs of a great leader. General Abdulsalami has met that criterion. I’m proud to associate with such a great and patriotic Nigerian. May Allah grant the General more good health and longer life to continue to serve humanity,” the Wazirin Adamawa added.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

