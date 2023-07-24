Atiku blackmailing Judiciary, yet to accept defeat  – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the alleged attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to blackmail the judiciary will fail.

Tinubu said Atiku’s latest comment has shown that he was yet to recover from the shock defeat of the 2023 presidential election.

He charged Atiku to provide evidence of his administration trying to undermine the judiciary.

In a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, the president said Atiku’s claims were full of innuendos, insinuations and outright lies.

According to Alake: “We have read the laughable and jejune statement by former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is obvious that having been thoroughly defeated by the All Progressives Congress and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Vice President has not fully recovered from the shock of defeat, hence the current attempt to mischievously rake up another round of inanities that offend basic logic and rational thinking.”

“In the ill-thought out and illogical statement, Alhaji Atiku accused the current administration of the governing APC of plotting to undermine the judiciary without providing any shred of evidence. Apart from innuendos, insinuations and outright lies contained in the said press statement, the former Vice President Atiku didn’t put forward any convincing argument to support his claims on how the President Tinubu-led administration and APC sought to undercut, undermine and compromise the judiciary.”

The statement maintained that Tinubu can never undermine the judiciary because he won the last election.

“No leader with such a sterling and enviable credential as a champion of rule of law, independence of judiciary like President Tinubu will ever contemplate undermining the Judiciary as alleged by Alhaji Atiku.

“President Tinubu won a free, fair and credible election. The February 25, 2023 Presidential election that produced him is the most transparent election ever conducted in Nigeria since 1999.