Atiku: Attack on Obiozor’s residence daring, obnoxious

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack at the Imo State residence of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor at the weekend.

Atiku, in a press release by his media office in Abuja on Monday, said that the attack “was daring and obnoxious.”

According to the former Vice President, “this attack further reinforces the need to firm up security across the country as a situation where elder statesmen become targets of incendiary attacks is inexcusable.”

The statement expresses sympathy with the President-General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Obiozor and his family and calls on relevant law enforcement operatives to step up investigations in order to apprehend the assailants and bring them to justice.