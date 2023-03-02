Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has disclosed that the presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar rejected a one-term offer from the G5 governors.

In an interview on Arise TV monitored by the News Chronicle, Fayose added that the G5 governors demanded power to return to the South in 2027, an offer Atiku Abubakar rejected.

The News Chronicle had earlier reported that the G5 governors comprising Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu with a southern replacement.

The five governors had stated the condition as a prerequisite to work for the PDP Presidential candidate ahead of the election which was held on Saturday.

Throughout the election, the governors neither campaigned nor endorsed the PDP presidential candidate.

