At the book launch of “The Buhari In Us”

206 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 25, 2021
The Buhari in us, a book put together by Haruna Abdullahi, also known as Haruspice, has been launched in Abuja at the Army Resource Center, Asokoro. The book which was launched by the vice president of Nigeria, professor Yemi Osibanjo, represented by Senator Femi Ojodu, is a compilation of articles written by the author over a period of time on the person of the president. In attendance were many notable figures in the polity, like Shehu Garba and Femi Adesina, spokesmen to the president, the minister of FCT who was represented by the minister of state for the FCT, the governor of Kogi state, represented by his deputy Chief Edward Onoja, who gave the keynote address.
He advised youths on the virtues of work. He did not deny the fact though that they had challenges when he said “getting started is the hardest part for many youths”. He said “we cannot move forward by looking backward.”
The author who is a sworn loyalist of the president said Buhari is his obsession. In his words, “President Muhammadu Buhari means different things to different people, but for us, he is a phenomenon, a movement and an ideology.”
““The Buhari in us” exemplifies the mindset of a buharist. For the buharist, President Muhammadu Buhari epitomizes intergrity, accountability, sincerity, simplicity and all the virtues that were hitherto lacking within the corridors of power of our national life.
He chronicled his interest in the man Buhari from the year 2003. He had heard President Obasanjo describing someone in glowing terms and consequently sought to know who it was, it turned out to be Buhari. At one time also, he saw a book at his principal’s office which also praised the virtues of Buhari.
These incidents and many more, have pushed the author in being a buharist up to this present day, a bold stand one will say, considering that the president has fans and critics at an almost equal measure.
