At Post-Inauguration Thanksgiving, Aguata Fed Constituency Lawmaker Vows Commitment to Constituents’ Well-being

It was a celebration of God’s faithfulness and dedication to quality representation as a post-inauguration thanksgiving mass and reception was on Sunday held in honour of the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Engr Dom Okafor.

The event held at St Patrick’s Church, Obi-uno Igboukwu, attracted members of the constituency from the 14 communities comprising it including Achina, Aguluezechukwu, Akpo, Amesi, Ekwulobia, Eziniifite, Igbo ukwu, Ikenga, Isuofia, Oraeri, Nkpologwu, Uga, Umuchu and Umuona.

Also in attendance were the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, his wife, Mrs Nonye, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas represented by his Special Assistant, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the Anambra Executive Council, stalwarts of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Soludo spoke on the need for a working partnership between the National Assembly members from the state and the State Government, to be able to attract dividends of democracy to Anambra people.

According to him, his government recognizes the position of strategic collaboration with the Federal Lawmakers and has maintained such handshake in the past.

He described Hon Okafor as a committed lawmaker who believes in the course of humanity, expressing the hope that he will give the people of Aguata the kind of representation that will meet their expectations.

The governor called on those still in court challenging the victory of Hon Okafor during the 2023 General Elections, to sheathe their swords and work together with him to build the constituency.

In his goodwill message, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas described as a proactive lawmaker whose efforts in his short stay in the green chambers has been impactful, urging him to maintain cordial relationship with members of the 10th National Assembly, to be able to secure projects for the benefit of his constituency.

Earlier in a homily, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalaeke reminded public office holders that God has given them the positions to use them to work for His glory and service of humanity, emphasizing that they will give account of what they did with what God gave them.

Noting that fortune has smiled favourably on Aguata people at this time especially with the emergence of Governor Soludo as the state’s helmsman, the prelate urged them not to abuse the opportunity God has given them.

“It is commendable that as a lawmaker, you have recognized what God has done for you and have gathered your constituents here to appreciate God. It is my prayer that God will grant you the grace to continue to purse only things that will benefit the people you have been elected to represent,” he said.

At a reception to mark the event, the Chairman on the occasion, Chief Titus Anigbogu observed that what Aguata people are celebrating with the event, is a return to quality representation.

According to him, the attendance of members of APGA and other political parties at the event, is proof enough that Aguata people are in support of Hon Okafor’s mandate, irrespective of political affiliation.

On their parts, the member representing Aguata Constituency Two in the State House of Assembly, Hon Anayo Okpalaeke and his Aguata One Counterpart, Tony Muobike said they were happy to identify with the Federal Lawmaker, who they said is doing very well.

They highlighted his setting up of the 14-member Aguata Federal Constituency Towns Vital Information Committee, the training and empowerment of 25 Aguata youths with digital skills and laptops, and many others, as strategic efforts the lawmaker has taken to better the lots of the Aguata populace.

In his appreciation message, the Aguata Federal House member, Hon Okafor, who was overjoyed at the massive attendance at the event, thanked all who came to celebrate with him, especially the first family in Anambra and his friends from Rivers State.

He made afresh, his vow to his constituents, to ensure that they do not in any way, regret the mandate they have given him to represent them at the Green Chambers.

Okafor extolled the works of Governor Soludo towards building a liveable and prosperous Anambra State, describing him as a hardworking leader.

“I felt it is proper to bring my people together to thank God for His mercies and the journey so far.

”It is also an opportunity for me to reaffirm my vow to my constituents, to continue to provide them dividends of quality representation. That I am committed to doing.

“I thank Mr governor who I describe as a very hardworking leader, for providing the leadership model we are following and I want to assure him like I have always told him, that I will not let him down,” he said.

The lawmaker who also commended the church for their prayers and support that have seen him through, at the event, revealed that he and his friends have contributed the sum of N5 million towards the re-roofing of the leaking church roof.

He craved the continuous prayers of the church and his constituents to be able to stay on the right path in pursuit of their wellbeing.

Performances by various cultural and musical troupes as well as presentation of gifts and souvenirs to the Federal Lawmaker formed the highpoints of the event.