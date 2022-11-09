The fact that United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc will once again be the primary sponsor of the 2022 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair highlights the significance the bank places on fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (LITF).

Sampson Aneke, Head of Retail, Digital & Transaction Banking at UBA, commented on the impending event as follows: “In line with UBA’s unflinching support to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the bank will be giving special incentives to businesses who register to attend the fair.”

Aneke, who expressed delight over the agreement, pointed out that the bank is constantly looking for cooperation options that would enhance the business climate and the economies in which it works given its wide distribution across Africa and other significant countries of the world.

Uzoamaka Oyeka, Head of Brand and Marketing at UBA, stated: “As a leader in African trade and promotion of SMEs, we have identified the fair as a genuine avenue for both domestic and international trade exhibitors to promote their businesses through product launches, sales opportunities, business-to-business meetings with government agencies whilst fostering international trade partnership deals across borders.”

She added that thanks to this agreement, the bank would have the chance to present a wide range of its products and provide banking services to countless consumers at various locations throughout the trade show.

Dr. Chinyere Alumona, the director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised UBA for working with the LCCI on the event and noted that the bank has consistently remained a reliable partner since 2019. There are high hopes that this year’s edition will similarly produce great benefits, just like the previous ones, because the LITF hosts an average of 2,000 exhibitors per year, with more than 200 foreign exhibitors from 16 different countries.