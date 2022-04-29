At Anambra NUJ Media Executives Summit, Soludo Seeks Media Partnership To Achieve Disruptive Change

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has said the position of the media is strategic in the kind of disruptive change his administration is bringing in the state.

Governor Soludo was speaking on Thursday during an Anambra Media Executives Summit organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Anambra State Council.

The forum which has as its theme, ‘Objective Reporting and Unionism in a Digital Era’, had as its participants Heads of Media organizations and News Managers across the outfits.

Soludo who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Chief Paul Nwosu acknowledged that a lot of positive changes his government is bringing that will help rebuild the state, may give temporary discomfort to some people.

He however observed that if through the help of the media, the people are made to understand the positive disruptions, it will reduce the obstacle the government will face in achieving them.

“Most of the positive changes the governor is bringing to Anambra State may not be convenient for many, especially those who are benefits of the old order that had held the state to ransom.

“There is also the tendency that most of these bad people may begin to weep up sentiments and many people who are not aware of their games may join to resist the change.

“That’s where the media comes in.

“With the capacity you possess to shape opinions, set agenda and remove bias, you (the media) are key to the development agenda of the Soludo administration.

“This is also because we cannot begin to use force on the people, arresting and punishing, more so, now that the administration is still new.

“If we can get the people, through the media, to get a buy-in into what the government is doing, change becomes easy,” the governor said.

The governor described the theme of the summit as very relevant, as it anchors on what his administration wants to do in creating a liveable and prosperous homeland in Anambra, with the support of information technology.

In a keynote lecture on the theme of the summit, Prof Chinwe Uzochukwu of Mass Communication Department, UNIZIK-Awka, regretted that objectivity is increasingly being watered down due to the digitization of the news gathering process and the commercialization of news.

She however said objectivity involves the notions of truthfulness, accuracy, balance, fairness, actuality and also makes journalists free, adding that the ideology of objectivity in a digital era, requires that journalists adhere to traditional norms, steered by the monitoring eyes of professional bodies.

“It is designed to set a standard for journalists to have a sense of direction.

“Objectivity entails detachment, neutrality, non-emphasis on subjectivity, although, its adoption in a varying socio-cultural environment and digital world can be very problematic.

“Journalists work in the service of the truth including the inconvenient truths and as such, must abide by the professional ethics in their practice.

“They must learn to work assiduously and present truthful and balanced reports, as their contributions towards changing the society,” she said

In a goodwill message, the National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo commended the Anambra Council for the summit initiative, urging other state councils to borrow a leaf from Anambra.

Isiguzo who took time to speak on the role of journalists in governance, insisted that they are not enemies with the government and should be ready to serve in any capacity, but also speak up when government is failing in its duties.

“The mentality that government and media practitioners must be at loggerheads is totally wrong.

“We are the fourth estate of the realm and that means we all are patners in progress and not enemies.

“Journalists should feel free to accept roles in government and I tell you, they have distinguished themselves in positions they have been appointed.

“As a matter of fact, it is only when one is within the power circle that they can engender the change they desire.

“So journalists should feel free to aspire and take up responsibilities and know that much is expected of them as change agents, wherever they are,” Isiguzo advised.

In a discussion on the concept of objectivity, some panelists including a Professor of Mass Communication, Chinyere Okunna, a veteran journalist, Victor Agusiobo and Dr Henry Duru of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Mass Communication Department, said in an era of low literacy and derailed psyche, journalists need to guide the society through well-interpreted reports that can engender change.

They also maintained that for objectivity in journalism to remain desirable, it must contain some elements of correction and tendency to address observed failures in the society.

Earlier in a welcome remark, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Emeka Odogwu said the summit is part of efforts by his government, at repositioning the practice of journalism in the state.

Odogwu assured that under his watch, training and retraining of journalists, to keep pace with new trends in their practice, will be sustained.

