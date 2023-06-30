Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » At age 53, Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

At age 53, Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0
Naomi Campbell welcomes

In her most recent Instagram post, renowned British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell excitedly announced the arrival of her second child, a newborn boy.

A two-year-old daughter of the famous supermodel is also shown in the photo holding the newborn’s hand.

Although Campbell, who started her career at the tender age of 15, is still single, she is not letting that stop her from pursuing her desires of being a mother.

The newborn is described as “a true gift from God” by the 53-year-old in the post, who is full of affection for him. Here is what she wrote: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true Gift from God, blessed! Welcome baby boy”.

It’s never too late to become a mother, Campbell said in her concluding remarks, urging women to keep pursuing their goals.

This comes after the model’s first child, a girl, was born in 2021 at the age of 51, shocking her followers. Campbell remarked, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. Parenthood has filled me with joy.” I recognize how fortunate I am to have her. The best thing I’ve ever done is this.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,”. the supermodel wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo announcing the arrival of her daughter in 2021.

She has once again shown that being a mother may happen at any time.

See instagram post:

The supermodel is an inspiration to many that you can have it all and there is no age barrier.

