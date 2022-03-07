ASUU’s INCESSANT STRIKE; FG, TOYING WITH THE GLORY AND FUTURE OF THE NIGERIAN STATE

It’d be recalled that on the 14th of February, the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), after a thoughtful sitting, the panel of same, reached a decision to embark on a 1-month warning strike to press home its demands from the Nigerian federal government.

Worryingly and painfully, unlike the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngwige, who have treated the actions of the striking university staff as a pinch of salt, only the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led by Asefon Sunday have showed concern and displeasure as regards the decision of Asuu and have taken charge and carried out strategic meetings to see that Asuu brings to an end, its strike.

The Educational sector of the country is haemorrhaging and close to moribund. There’s need for educational rejuvenation to curb the too many half-baked graduates that have suffered from substandard and under-standard teaching and also increasing number of drop-outs.

The ill and badly managed educational structure has weakened not just the educational system but more so, Nigeria as a whole and has made inefficiency a national standard for the educational sector.

This is not too good for a developing country as ours that is still fighting tooth and nail to see that literacy not just in its conventional context is attained in the country and at all spheres of the Nigerian state.

The mere and very fact that the federal government has decided to not only taunt but also show discountenance and make mockery of the wordings of section 18(3)(c), 1999 CFRN, wherein stated that “the government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy; and to this end shall as and when practicable provide university education”, is a teller that the Federal Government of the Nigeria state is toying with the future and the glory of the Nigerian state.

The wordings of the above section is very clear and unambiguous to suggest, in very categorical and emphatic words that education has a very key and pertinent role to play in the development of the country and the government has the responsibility to see that the highest feat of education and literacy is attained.

That the Federal Government, through its representatives begins to now manifest nonchalance towards the actions of striking university’s staff amounts to gross misconduct which is totally in contradistinction and against the spirited letters of the sacred book which they swore oath of allegiance with.

It is very unfortunate that we have leaders who give no damn about the educational welfare of the Nigerian student; whereas the primary purpose of government is to ensure that the welfare of the people is attended to.

Until the Federal Government attends to fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy as regards educational issues, the Nigerian educational sector will never leave the nadir level.

JOSEPH ALIU 09085773212, 09131704196, aliujoseph085@gmail.com