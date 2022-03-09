ASUU Strike: Students shut down Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Blames FG over fuel scarcity and ongoing strike.

On Tuesday, March 8, Nigerian students in the southwest region of Nigeria launched a protest against the federal government over the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike.

The angered students, issued a seven days ultimatum to resolve the embarked strike by ASUU.

More-so, according to the students, the current fuel scarcity in the country is a strategy created by the federal government to skyrocket the price of petroleum and products across the nation.

The students flooded both sides of the expressway around Car Park C, Mowe, in Ogun State while carrying inscribed placards.

However while addressing them the chairman of NANS in Ogun state, Kehinde Simeon said Nigerians have continued to suffer under the leadership of the federal government.