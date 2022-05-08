ASUU strike pushing students into prostitution, ritual killings – Ossai 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) “has pushed thousands of our students into prostitution and ritual killings”.

Ossai made the remark in a post on Facebook.

He noted that:

“Students are no longer interested in education as a result of Federal Government and Asuu I don’t care attitude.

“Instead of our students to be in school they are now using asuu strike as an excuse to go into prostitution and yahoo yahoo.

“Before now, the rate of students going into prostitution and ritual killings wasn’t as high as the current rate.

“This is because students are now looking for money.

“Our politicians don’t care about our educational system because their children and families are not in this country .

“They are all schooling abroad so they can afford to play with our educational system.

“This is not right for our nation , we need to encourage our students by making sure the educational system is stable .

“Nobody is talking about the strike , all they care about is 2023 general elections.

“This is not fair as a nation .

“I think there should be law banning politicians children from schooling abroad.

“It should be part of Inec requirements.”

