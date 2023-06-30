Path The News Chronicle » News » ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

Adekunle Taofeek June 30, 2023 0

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has rejected the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards prepared by the National Universities Commission.

The union said it was nightmarish, a threat to quality university education, and an erosion of powers of the university Senate in Nigerian universities.

A statement signed by the national president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Friday, explained that it was inexplicable that NUC pre-packaged 70 per cent CCMAS contents were being imposed on the Nigerian University System, adding that university Senates, who are statutorily responsible for academic programme development, were left to work on only 30 per cent.

It stressed that there were growing concerns about the numerous shortcomings and gross inadequacies of the CCMAS documents.

It stressed that many university administrators, though dissatisfied, were shying away from making public comments on CCMAS.

The statement revealed that, however, some university Senates did not hide their displeasure with the ongoing efforts to impose CCMAS on Nigerian universities by the NUC.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

However, it suggested that “NUC should encourage universities, as currently being done by the University of Ibadan, to propose innovations for the review of their programmes. Proposals from across universities should then be sieved and synthesised by more competent expert teams to review the existing BMAS documents and/or create new ones as

appropriate.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Long Convoy: You Can’t Ask Nigerians to Sacrifice While living Large, Obi tells Tinubu

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 30, 2023 0
101 Million NINs Issued

101 Million NINs Issued, With Males Receiving 56.7% Of The Total

Ken Ibenne June 30, 2023 0
Museum of Africa

Great Museum of Africa to Showcase Diverse Cultural Artifacts

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 30, 2023 0
ICPC Prof Ojerinde

ICPC To Appeal Ruling On Release Of Prof Ojerinde, Ex-JAMB boss

Kunle Dada June 30, 2023 0
PDP and APC in Ebonyi

PDP and APC in Ebonyi trade blames over attacks on PDP’s Tribunal witnesses

Kunle Dada June 30, 2023 0

Oborevwori hails Dein of Agbor at 46 

Merit Ugolo June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

Adekunle Taofeek June 30, 2023 0
Technology and Art

Ife Olowu catches the eyes of the World by blending Technology and Arts

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0

Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama

NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama As Women Head Coach 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Agbani Darego, Miss World 2001

The Nigerian Girl who Stole the Heart of the World in 2001

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0