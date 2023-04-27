Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB has introduced the Montessori Skills Acquisition Method of Education into the State public Schools education system.

Montessori Method of Education founded in 1907 in Italy, by the first female Physician, Dr Maria Montessori, is a comprehensive system of education for young children that seeks to develop all their natural senses through various practical activities and skills based learning rather than use formal theory based teaching methods.

ASUBEB designed the Montessori Training Schedule and it was done through 6 Local Government Education Authorities.

It was kicked off on Tuesday, 21st March, 2023 in Awka, cascaded to Onitsha, Ogidi, Otuọcha, Aguata and Nnewi Local Government Education Areas.

According to Chairman of the Board, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, the implementation has commenced, pointing out that ASUBEB Board and Quality Assurance Department will commence supervision and monitoring from 8th of May, 2023 to ensure that Montessori Method is getting to all Pupils in Anambra State Public Schools.

Dr. Nwadinobi explained that the Montessori method puts great emphasis on individualised instruction and self-paced learning, emphasizing that it also involves harnessing children’s natural interests for better psychological, intellectual, physical and social development.

The ASUBEB Chairman highlighted other benefits of the method to include helping children acquire basic skills and knowledge that will make them become self reliant after school, Montessori imbibes discipline in children, it teaches children solution solving techniques, also having the children produce some of their learning aids to enhance their creative skills, thereby exposing their talents early for different professions in the future, among others.

“Montessori is a standard method and international in nature, so Montessori Children easily fit in anywhere in the World and are problem solvers”.

“A Montessori classroom places a lot of emphasis on hands-on learning that totally involves the Learners in all practicals as enhanced “Play and Learn method”, she said.

The Board Member 1 in the Board, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anatune, who is also a Montessori Expert, revealed that through Montessori, Teachers get highly motivated to work better, research more, learn how to genuinely love children, care for them and nurture them to adolescence.

“The method keeps Teachers mentally alert and physically fit as well as the children”.

“It makes teachers and learners to be disciplined, good Team Players with high morals, Montessori Children are very helpful at home, the method guarantees early independence for children as they go on to do things for themselves while creating things and would not all wait for ‘white collar jobs’ on graduation, teaches children how to maintain clean environment always and how to recycle their waste to save the Planet, as Anambra State breaks the record as the first to introduce Montessori Method of Education into its public Primary Schools, the numerous benefits will be felt in the State, Nigeria and the World eventually”, concluded Mrs. Anatune.