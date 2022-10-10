“Look among the nations and watch – be utterly astounded! For I will work a work in your days which you would not believe, though it were told you..” – *Habakkuk 1:5*

Life did not make sense to Habakkuk. Everywhere he looked, he saw violence and injustice. The wicked seemed to triumph, and it appeared that God wasn’t doing anything. Habakkuk asked, “Why do You show me iniquity, and cause me to see trouble?” (v. 3)

God assured him that He knew what was going on and would avenge every wrong. He promised to answer in ways that would surprise Habakkuk and be hard to believe. The prophet would “be utterly astounded!”

Through this experience, Habakkuk learned that it could seem that God isn’t doing anything or answering our prayers. As we face needs, we can wonder if He really hears us or will help. At times like these, it can be easy to have questions and even be filled with doubt. We can stop believing and limit the flow of His blessings and power.

But, as Habakkuk learned, God hears and sees everything. His plans are secure. His judgments and timing are perfect. And He is faithful.

We also realize that, with Him, nothing is impossible. He can do “exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think” (Ephesians 3:20). There are no limits to His power. His resources are beyond counting.

When you think about your needs, don’t limit God. Think of His vast creation, His overwhelming abundance, and His promises. Commit every burden to Him. Trust Him. He may surprise and even amaze you.

*Reflection Question:*

What big needs are you trusting to God’s providence currently?

*Prayer*

Father, I believe You can do anything. I commit my needs to You. Thank You for answering my prayers. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Habakkuk 1