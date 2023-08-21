Ask Questions Before Making Unfounded Comments About Anambra PWDs, Soludo Chides Former Envoy

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has reacted to comments by a former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs. Uche Ajuluchukwu, over the condition of Persons with Disabilities, PWDs in Anambra State, saying she was uninformed about the issue.

At a one-day programme held last week at the state office of the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, ANSDRC, titled ‘The Journey So Far’ Mrs Ajuluchukwu had alleged that the current administration in the State had never budgeted a dime for, nor released one Kobo to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the State since it came on board in 2022.

She went further to state that Soludo by such disposition, has rubbished all the exploits of the previous government of Willie Obiano and the good intentions aimed at securing a new lease of life for the PWDs, in line with international laws.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described the statement by Ajuluchukwu as misleading and a misrepresentation of facts regarding Governor Soludo’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment for all its citizens, including PWDs.

Aburime said the former envoy’s allegations against Governor Soludo’s administration are not only misguided and devoid of truth, but can also be said to have been made out of sheer ignorance.

He said contrary to her claims, Governor Soludo’s administration has taken remarkable actions in ensuring the welfare and empowerment of the vulnerable segments of society in the State, including the PWDs.

“It is clear that Mrs. Ajuluchukwu has not taken the time to thoroughly research the government’s initiatives before making such baseless accusations.

“To set the records straight, the Anambra State Government, through the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, has empowered about twelve vulnerable NGOs and associations in the state.

“The empowerment was undertaken by the state government to alleviate the sufferings of the disabled, the visually impaired, the deaf and dumb, and children with special needs in the state. The interventions are aimed at enhancing the quality of life and opportunities for PWDs.

“Some of the NGOs so far empowered include the Anambra State Albinism Association, National Association of the Deaf, Blind Students Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) and Association of Women with Disabilities, among others,” Aburime said.

The CPS further noted that the government has given approval for the PWDs being trained in different skills at the Oba and Aguleri vocational centers of the state to be empowered.

He also said the state government has set up a committee to plan and coordinate the implementation of the 1.5 Billion Naira Ward-based economic empowerment for vulnerable persons which include PWDs.

According to him, “the data collection for intending beneficiaries of the programme has since commenced. This initiative showcases Governor Soludo’s dedication to fostering economic independence and social inclusion for all, regardless of their physical abilities.

“All said, it is essential to recognize that governing a complex state like Anambra involves multifaceted planning, resource allocation, and implementation.”

Stressing that the Soludo administration is not averse to constructive criticism and always welcome such, Aburime however said such should be based on verified information rather than misleading narratives.

“Mrs. Ajuluchukwu’s assertions not only misconstrue the efforts of the administration but also detract from the true progress being made in Anambra State by Governor Soludo in carrying everyone along irrespective of social stratification,” he concluded.