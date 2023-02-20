Fellow Nigerians,

I come before you all this day as a humble servant as the presidential poll is just days away. This Saturday millions of you would be trooping to the polls across the federation armed with your PVCs and ready to do electoral justice to an election whose outcome would define and redefine our nation’s future. This particular election is crucial for many reasons. First, our great nation has not reached the very peak pof her potential. Second, we are challenged individually and collectively. In fact, our dear country is at a crossroads!

This intervention is necessary to put the records straight and make one’s position known publicly prior to the polls. When I declared sometime ago in Abeokuta that it was my turn for the presidency I was not bluffing. I meant it! It is not only my turn to be President but the turn of the Yorubas.

A Fulani man cannot succeed another Fulani man in a multi-ethnic multi-religious country like ours. An Igboman cannot be President because the Igbos are busy killing themselves and other Nigerians in the name of a separate Biafra nationhood.

President Mihammadu Buhari has, for the past seven and half years, tried his very best to achieve the campaign promises our party, the APC, made way back in 2015 and 2019. The landmark achievements are legion and they speak for themselves. The opposition and critics may not see them or pretend that they do not exist but they are there for everyone to see.

I need not dwell on them but suffice to say that President Buhari has performed creditably well. On infrastructure delivery, the economy, security and the war against corruption the APC-led federal government has done exceptionally well that we deserve re-election!

Dear compatriots, I am supremely confident of victory at the polls come Saturday because everyone knows I have paid my dues. Our President knows the crucial role I played in his emergence in 2015 and 2019.

By Allah’s grace I will be sworn in as the next President. Senator Shettima and I would provide quality leadership. We shall reposition our country for greatness! Please vote APC and vote for me! I promise, Insha Allah, I will not disappoint you if you get me elected as your President.

Upon winning the election my running mate and I intend continuing implementing the Buhari agenda, lofty programmes and policies.

The man from Anambra is a jester who cannot stop a moving Jagaban train. The social media mob he leads cannot propel him to power because they are cowards and faceless elements hauling insults from outside Nigeria. It is still one man one vote. And since the Internet nerds vociferously backing him are based abroad they are disqualified from casting votes.

Another of my serious opponents, Atiku Abubakar, was Vice-President of this country for eight long years under ‘Babacrazy’ yet what he could boast of was the fraudulent privatisation of our national assets to his proxies and cronies! ‘Baba’ and Atiku were engaged in a battle of wits and supremacy — one accusing the other of having marabouts on his payroll and the other retorting that the other was a member of certain diabolical secret organisations!

Needless to say here that ‘Baba’, envious of my administration’s guber performance in Lagos, was determined to starve us of vital funds meant for development. But the State of aquatic splendour survived the fiscal onslaught from a vindictive man suffering from the god syndrome!

Today, the Ota chicken farmer was saying that my ’emi lokan’ mantra was “ridiculous”! He does not want any other Yoruba son to beat his record of years in power. He was among those that ‘killed’ and buried June 12. But today he still grandstands!

The man living in retirement in Abeokuta has not provided any satisfactory answer(s) to the billions of Dollars of power generation projects they embezzled.

If elected President I promise to probe the 16-billion Dollars power scam with the aim of getting those corruptibly involved serve terms in prison. If ‘Baba’ is found to have profited from the high-wire corruption then I would send him to prison again after he narrowly escaped death when the late Gen. Abacha jailed him for phantom coup-plotting.

Fellow compatriots, I refuse to answer arm-chair critics and traducers linking my name to international drug trade or association in America. Again, I would not dignify those insinuating that my academic accomplishments were fluke or fixed with any response. The records are there at Chicago State University. Someone that worked for many years at Mobil oil company cannot be said not to have attained academic excellence.

My name is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And my official age remains my age, 70. I am healthy enough to lead! Since it is not a grave-digging job or one involving mechanics dismantling auto engines then I am fit to do the job.

Obi or Atiku cannot claim to be healthier than I am. I therefore urge you to pay no attention to their smear campaigns.

For those claiming I am older than Methusellah or Paul Biya (or that I am a nonagenarian) then ignore them. If you encounter those saying mischievously that my name has suddenly changed from BAT to Emeka Haruna or Osunbor Anini then just laugh them off.

Lately, many friends and well-wishers (including our APC Governors) have insinuated (nay alleged) that both the artificial fuel scarcity and the ill-timed and poorly-implemented Naira redesign policy are tailored towards scuttling my chances at the polls. Well, it could be true!

While I do not doubt President Buhari’s sincerity of purpose and strong support for my candidacy I cannot vouch for the so-called Aso Rock cabal hell-bent on truncating the Asiwaju presidency. Indeed, it could be conceded that the PMS shortages and the Naira swap/currency crunch have had an adverse effect on our party’s chances at the polls. But I am supremely confident of sweeping the polls, going forward.

Now, as you go to the polls peacefully this weekend please I urge you to vote wisely — vote for Jagaban, the man you know better. Forget about ‘Atikulation’ and the ‘Obidient’ nonsense. In terms of stellar performance in public office these men cannot stand on the same pedestal with me.

Thank you for hearing me out. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr

