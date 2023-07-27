2023 WWC: Asisat Oshoala becomes the first African to score in three World Cups

Ikorodu-born and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala becomes the first player in Africa to score at three World Cups. The 27-year-old made this feat after she scored Falcon’s third goal during their crucial victory over host Australia.

Asisat who made her debut in 2013 with the Super Falcons, has scored in three consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups, becoming the first player from the continent of Africa to do so. She scored in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 World Cups while representing Nigeria.

The African’s best player of 2022 and five-time winner was uncertain for today’s match. Fortunately, after substituting them for Kanu (who also scored during the match), they scored Falcon’s third goal just eight minutes later.