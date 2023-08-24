Ashmusy bought a Car for her Mother…

Nothing is more satisfying than seeing our parents’ faces light up!

Ashmusy, a well-known entrepreneur and influencer, buys her mother a brand-new SUV.

She captioned it on her instagram page:

“Bought my mom a car she’s been admiring lately 😅.. anything she likes, I buy for her 🥺❤️

She didn’t see it coming at all🤣 THANKYOU God almighty for these continuous blessings❤️

Credit to – @magic_revive20 😍

Sweet clean new car from @fredaghe_autowheels 🙌🏾

They made it sooo easy omg🤩 best plug”!

Who is Ashmusy?

Amarachi Amusi, also known online as Ashmusy, is a popular Nigerian actress, content creator, and model who is known for her work in delivering hair products to more people in Africa and motivating them with her business path.

Amarachi Amusi was born on July 25, 1995, in Enugu State, Nigeria. Although she was raised in Lagos State, she is a proud native of Obeagu Awkunanaw in Enugu and was born in the east. She attended the Good Learning School in Gbagada, Lagos State, where she received her secondary education before transferring to the Federal Government College in Enugu State.

She continued her education at Madonna University, where she graduated in 2016, and finished her NYSC in 2018.

As the first child of her parents, Amarachi Amusi’s parents have always been incredibly supportive of her profession as a startup entrepreneur.After completing her NYSC in 2018, Ashmusy fully immersed herself in skit production because she had been pursuing a career in Nollywood. She decided to pursue content creation, though, after noticing several aspects of Nollywood that bothered her and made her uncomfortable. Because her major goal was to demonstrate her acting talent, which she has enthusiasm and energy for, it’s all about showcasing her acting abilities and capabilities.