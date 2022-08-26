With effect from August 23, 2022, Ashish Pande has been named the new Country Head of Olam Agri in Nigeria by Olam Agri, a prominent agribusiness in the food, feed, and fiber industries.

Ashish has played a key role in the establishment of Olam Agri’s animal feed business, the successful integration of the purchased Dangote Flour Mills, the establishment of the extensive fleet operations of Crown Flour Mills, and the general management of a successful wheat milling enterprise in Nigeria. He will guide Olam Agri through its next phase of development in the nation, a crucial market for the company globally.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H.E. Muhammadu Buhari recently presented the “Productivity Order of Merit Award” to Crown Flour Mill Limited, the flour milling business unit of Olam Agri, in recognition of Ashish’s enormous contribution to national productivity.

Ashish has worked in the food and beverage industry for more than 22 years across three continents. Ashish holds a master’s degree in business administration and is an engineer.

Who is Ashish Pande?

