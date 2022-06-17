ASEC Mimosas defends its Côte d’Ivoire Ligue 1 title to become 2021-22 champions

The Ivorian outfit ASEC Mimosas extended their record as the most successful club, winning the Ligue one for 28 times. They were crowned champions after defeating Basam by 2-0 through late goals from Konate Karim and Kramo Aubin at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan. They have now successfully defended the title, having won it last season.

ASEC Mimosas top the log of Ligue 1 with 58 points after their 22 games of the season. They went 12 points higher than tight rival Sporting Gogna who has 46 points after 23 games. The champions scored the most goals (42) after round 22 of their games and conceded (15), only Sporting Gogna (15) and San Pedro (10) have conceded fewer.

With three games to wrap up the league for most clubs, Korhogo who only managed 15 points after 23 games look certain to be relegated while any team from the sixth spot where Racing d’Abidjan are currently occupying to the 13th spot battles for survival.

ASEC Mimosas almost went invincible in the league, losing only two games in twenty-two, though they were unable to replicate in the CAF tournaments this season after facing a difficult encounter against Berkane FC of Morocco in March.

The Abidjan-based club have lately produced great players such as Kolo Toure, Yahaya Toure, Didier Zakora, Bonaventure Kalou, Gervinho, and Salomon Kalou among others.

Konate Karim has netted 14 goals as the race for the golden boot is still on with three games left. Two Nigerian players, John Zaki 1995 won the golden boot with ASEC Mimosas scoring 9 goals. In 1995 John Ibe claimed the prestigious award from Zaki scoring 15 goals for African Sports.