Asante Kotoko crowned champions of the Ghanian Premier League

Asante Kotoko have crowned champions of the Ghanaian Premier League for the 25th time in history. They broke an eight years jinx to win their first after the 2013-14 season, becoming the most successful club in the Ghanaian Premier League. The Kumasi-based club also has a record of two CAF Champions League winning the latter in 1983.

The Porcupine Warriors clinched the title ahead of close rival Bechem United with three games to spear and a ten points gap. Their remarkable exploration in the league has been terrific this season. They had the fewest losses of (5) the same as Bechem United, they won the most matches (17) and had the most goals advantage of (+24).

They held Ashanti Gold to a 1-1 draw away from home at the Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi. Yaw Annor scored for Ashanti Gold in the quarter of an hour, his fourth goal in his last three games. Asante defender Maxwell Agyemang levelled the game to a 1-1 draw in the 66th minute.

Mathematically, Asante Kotoko are Champions whose 10 points difference can’t be met by Bechem United even if they win all three games left.

The battle for the CAF Confederation spot is still on with about seven teams jostling for the spot, but Bechem United and Medeama are with a huge advantage over former GPL champions Heart of Oak.

Ashanti forward Yaw Annor and Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella are contestants for the golden boot award with both players locking horns on 20 goals each.

Elmina Sharks are the only team to be confirmed relegated with 22 points after 31 games into the season. Eleven Wonders and WAFA who occupy 17 and 18 spots in the relegation area can still survive should Dreams, Real Tamale, King Faisal, Bibiana Gold, and Accra Gold fall to win their remaining games.