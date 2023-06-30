Asake pulls a dangerous stunt in Portugal…

Asake pulls a dangerous stunt in Afro Nation Portugal

At the Afro Nation in Portugal, well-known Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, raises a commotion when he leaps into a crowd that missed him.

Asake recently posted a video from the 2023 Afronation that has sparked a lot of discussion online.

Asake, the “Terminator” hitmaker, displays his ability to fly by leaping into the Portuguese throng at Afronation.

Starting on June 28 and continuing through June 30, the 2023 Afronation dubbed “the Algarve Portimao” is underway.

Unfortunately, Asake was avoided by his devoted followers and fell to the ground. The incident has subsequently elicited a range of responses on social media, with some claiming that the musician does not have enough popular songs to attempt such a jump.

The particular act has got tongues wagging as netizens share their thoughts on different social media platforms.

I_Am_Winter: “With this speed? Who should catch him”

L2Dzee: “You can’t try this in this generation….. Everyone has their phone out…. If you jump, they’re protecting their property…”

igbega_philips: “baba think say e dey swimming school why e dey dive? hope he didn’t land on the ground sha”

WhooTheyWant: “Idk why they think ppl supposed to catch their big ass”

TheBenueBoy: “Na bush man nau He no sabi how he suppose take jump.”

Adeola__Osho: “Would have lost a tooth or more”

HotboySZN_ : “How many hit songs he has to pull that stunt?”

