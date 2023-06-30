Path The News Chronicle » Featured » Asake pulls a dangerous stunt in Portugal…

Asake pulls a dangerous stunt in Portugal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0
Asake Afro Nation Portugal

Asake pulls a dangerous stunt in Afro Nation Portugal

At the Afro Nation in Portugal, well-known Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, raises a commotion when he leaps into a crowd that missed him.

Asake recently posted a video from the 2023 Afronation that has sparked a lot of discussion online.

Asake, the “Terminator” hitmaker, displays his ability to fly by leaping into the Portuguese throng at Afronation.

Starting on June 28 and continuing through June 30, the 2023 Afronation dubbed “the Algarve Portimao” is underway.

Unfortunately, Asake was avoided by his devoted followers and fell to the ground. The incident has subsequently elicited a range of responses on social media, with some claiming that the musician does not have enough popular songs to attempt such a jump.

The particular act has got tongues wagging as netizens share their thoughts on different social media platforms.

See video here:

 

 

Check hilarious comments:

I_Am_Winter: “With this speed? Who should catch him”

L2Dzee: “You can’t try this in this generation….. Everyone has their phone out…. If you jump, they’re protecting their property…”

igbega_philips: “baba think say e dey swimming school why e dey dive? hope he didn’t land on the ground sha”

WhooTheyWant: “Idk why they think ppl supposed to catch their big ass”

TheBenueBoy: “Na bush man nau He no sabi how he suppose take jump.”

Adeola__Osho: “Would have lost a tooth or more”

HotboySZN_ : How many hit songs he has to pull that stunt?”

Another shared a video:

 

 

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Ajaokuta steel company, abandoned projects in Nigeria

Five Notable Abandoned Projects in Nigeria

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0

Iyabo Ojo advises Davido amidst cheating scandal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0
Agbani Darego, Miss World 2001

The Nigerian Girl who Stole the Heart of the World in 2001

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0
Naomi Campbell welcomes

At age 53, Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0

Jerry Williams is suspended by the Actors Guild for using drugs

Augustina John June 29, 2023 0

Bobrisky backs Davido on pregnancy allegations

Augustina John June 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ajaokuta steel company, abandoned projects in Nigeria

Five Notable Abandoned Projects in Nigeria

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0
Lagos Chief

Man detained in Benue for defiling 15-year-old at gunpoint

Kunle Dada June 30, 2023 0

Iyabo Ojo advises Davido amidst cheating scandal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0

Tell of Anambra’s Exploits, Don’t De-market Her, Commissioner Onyenji Tasks Nollywood, Broadcast Practitioners

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 30, 2023 0

ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

Adekunle Taofeek June 30, 2023 0