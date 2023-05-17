Asaba now Nigeria’s business destination – Okowa 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said Asaba now business destination, the state capital has become a hub for businesses in the last eight years.

Okowa made this known on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Ultra-Modern Civil Service Commission Complex and Mechanic Village both in Asaba.

He said the partnership between the government and private investors was yielding results and called for further investments in different sectors of the state economy.

The Governor remarked that the Ultra-Modern Auto-mechanic village was constructed to bring some reasonable level of sanity into the Asaba capital territory and ensure that everything was well structured to make the town work for the people.

“This is one project that is borne out of partnership between the private sector and the Delta State government and the Oshimili South local government council Area.

“I thank God that this partnership has worked because with about 900 units of spare parts shop and 82 units of mechanic workshop and other auxiliaries; there is definitely a lot in this place.

“I want to thank God too for the finishing, the outside environment which is welcoming. Many times you move into an auto-mechanic workshops and it looks like, why should I bring my car here?

“But when you drive in here, the environment is such that you are happy and it gives you the confidence that your car will be properly fixed.

“The reason behind this partnership is first, we are aware that it is going to create jobs; during the process of construction, a lot of jobs were created.

“But very importantly, is the fact that we want to bring some reasonable level of sanity into the Asaba capital territory and ensure that everything is well structured in such a manner that the town works for the people,” Okowa stated.

The Governor lauded the partnership with the Nigerian Auto-mechanic Technician Association (NATA) and called for the maintenance of the facility.

On the Civil Service building, Okowa said his administration did its best in providing conducive working environment for Civil Servants in the state.

Commissioner for Transport Chief Mike Okah said the project was developed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Model to build and and sell outrightly spare parts shops and mechanic workshops.

The Commissioner added that the cost of the project was estimated at N3billion including 900 units of spare parts shops, 82 units of mechanic workshops, fire service building, police post and security building, perimeter fence, internal drainage system, toilet facilities, potable water, asphalted roads, landscaping, Union House, Banking Hall Restaurant and Power generating set.

Chief Benard Okeke of Rehomes Property Development Company Limited said the project was anchored on the SMART Agenda of Governor Okowa in achieving a transformed state through comprehensive urban renewal.

“This project is a fulfilment of your campaign promise to create wealth and bring massive infrastructural development to Delta.

“Thousands of jobs are already being created in this project even as new businesses have been set up apart from its impact on hospitality in the capital city.

“Apart from the aesthetics, this signature project offers Deltans and Nigerians a befitting one-stop auto market where they can purchase all auto parts as well as repair their automobiles with the latest state of the art technology and equipment in a most convenient, secured, serene and world-class environment.”

