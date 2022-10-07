Anambra Government has condemned the killing of a child by a woman, Udeogu Chinelo, after she allegedly abused and inflicted grievous harm on her.

Sources said Udogu carried out the action in a feat of anger, and that when she discovered that the baby had died, she allegedly put her in a bag and dumped her in a bush.

Video circulating online showed the woman being apprehended by some residents of Amikwo- Awka, where she dumped the baby in a nearby bush.

It was gathered that the death of the young baby was discovered on 5th October, 2022, when the suspect was arrested by NAPTIP operatives in a Primary School in Awka, where she had earlier enrolled the victim and had gone to collect back the school fees she paid for the deceased victim.

While being questioned on the whereabout of the deceased victim, she disclosed that the victim who she claimed was her granddaughter, had died and she dumped her remains in the bush around Hezekiah Dike Crescent Awka.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police command has confirmed the incident, saying that the culprit has been arrested.

Police public relations officer for the command, Mr Toochukwu Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident cautioned against anger.

He said: “On the incident about a woman, Chinelo Udogu, who allegedly flogged a three year old child to death and dumped her body in a bush at Amikwo, Awka, she has been arrested and is the victim’s body recovered.

“The lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children.

“Meanwhile the case has been to transfer to state CID for a discretion investigations Further development shall be communicated.”

Reacting to the development in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka yesterday, the State Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, Ify Obinabo condemned the act, describing it as ugly, unkind and wicked.

Hon. Obinabo, who was very emotional and vocal about the turn of events, applauded NAPTIP and the Nigeria Police for taking actions where necessary even as she noted that investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the motive for committing such crime.

She vowed that the alleged suspect will not go unpublished if found guilty after proper investigation.

“Till now, I am yet to come to terms to the reason why this woman would carry out such a dastardly act against a three-year old girl.

“What would she have committed that would have warranted such flogging that will lead to her death?

“And for the suspect, if she was flogged in that manner, will she still be alive to achieve all she has achieved.

“This is totally unacceptable,” Obinabo fumed.

The Commissioner further warned parents and guardians to always know the type of punishment they give to their wards so as not to inflict severe injuries on them thereby risking jail term.

“This is also an opportunity to advise parents to always resist the temptation to go to the extreme when punishing our children for committing offences.

“We must exercise restrain at some point.

“These are kids and when they misbehave as children, as adults, we must learn to correct them in love and not let all hell loose.

“Assuming that this little girl is the granddaughter of the suspect as she claimed, then she would have killed her own blood by herself just because of anger,” she said.

In her comments, the State NAPTIP Commander, Mrs Ibadin Judith-Chukwu decried the rising incident of such cases in the state, calling for concerted efforts to address the anomaly.

In her words; “We cannot pretend anymore that this is not happening because we are seeing it on a daily basis.

“And as a society, we must rise to stop it before we lose it.”