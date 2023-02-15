Have you wondered why the P in psychology, the T in Tsunami, the P in Pneumonia, the K in Knight, in Knowledge are silent? What of the H in Hour, A in Architect , W in Write and Wrapper ? you can add yours . Whatever the reasons are , the truth is the presence or absence of such letters mean nothing to the pronouncements of such words. Knight without K still sounds same, its meaning when used orally could only be differentiated by its contextual usage.

Oftentimes we have such silent letters by way of people hanging around us. You don’t need to get anxious and agitated about them. They are just there, at best for cosmetic purposes, adding nothing and substrating nothing either.

It is fine and may have some hidden functions which may not be readily seen by mere eyes.

Such people can be dispensed with no colossal damage, still having them around is more of a courtesy not necessarily as a result of inevitability.

Such is life, it comes with deep knowledge of things, exposing things beyond their face value worth.

That reminds me too, what is P doing in Phase, where is the F sound ? What is Ph doing still in Philosophy? Where is F sound? What of boot ? What of school? Where is the U sound?

This life no balance sometimes! Trying to understand it in details, insisting to get reasons for every single thing that happens might be complicated and a maze path to walk through.

Somethings are meant not to be interrogated or questioned so deeply and intently. Doing such may be futile , getting more confused than one was before.

When one sits back and tries to ask and query why someone is in ones life without any visible evidence of impact; think about the letter P in psychology and the letter K in Knight.

Among the other things that burst my brain now, is the situation we all find ourselves , very complicated. Trying to understand it is more like trying to find a logical reason why P is in psychology and why F isn’t in the letter content of Philosophy still it starts and ends with F sound.

Thinking about how we got to this point of selling naira in the black market with different exchange rates , one may be attempting to solve the puzzle of finding where F is hidden in the word phase. Obsolutely impossible!

Some things are better left unquestioned like the one we are all passing through now, if ones mental health should be preserved.

The recent video clips of people going naked in banks, fighting dirty and doing all sorts as despicable as they appear just to get new naira notes, are simple example of those who think they can solve the puzzle around the sound of F in Physics but with no letter F in the entire word.

#Not everybody around you is there to add visible impact

# Learn to keep blind eyes over things

# learn to allow certain things to slide if ones mental health should be maintained.

# There are some things or people one thinks are useless around one but could make a whole lot of difference in ones life in moments one never expected.

# Buhari may be the P in the psychology of Nigeria. He may appear useless, but beyond what eyes could see he may be doing a lot.

# He may be the K in the Knight of this country. You can pronounce it without the K but cannot spell it without the K if the meaning must be maintained.

# We all have hidden F in our phase, without its sound the word will sound differently.

# IN ALL THESE OBI IS BOTH THE P AND S IN THE PSYCHOLOGY OF THIS NATION HEAD OR TAIL BOTH IN PRONOUNCEMENTS AND SPEELING HE IS RELEVANT.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

