Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soudo has strongly condemned the killing of soldiers who were ambushed on a routine patrol at Umunze by yet to be identified gun men in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The killings took place on Wednesday at Umunze.

Soludo had in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, vowed to make the perpetrators of the dastardly act pay for their crimes.

“We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay. We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people that attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest.

“There will be absolutely no hiding place for them,” Governor Soludo vowed.

Soludo said going forward, his government’s actions will show, urging Anambra people to remain calm and law-abiding as the security agencies are on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, in a chat with our correspondent in Awka, the Chairman, Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizen stakeholders, Prince Chris Azor implored government at both national and State levels to upscale surveillance and general security and safety measures to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

While condemning the killings, the CSOs demanded immediate intervention of the authorities to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to Justice.

“It’s instructive that as we go into Political campaigns for the forthcoming general elections, our security forces must show clear preparedness to secure the lives of citizens.

“Recall that just recently, the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked, leaving several people dead. This is absolutely unacceptable,” he noted.

Azor urged citizens to exercise their constitutional duties by always assisting the authorities in curbing crime and sundry criminalities by promptly providing useful information and partnering with lawfully constituted authorities of government.