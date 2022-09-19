For days, the death of Queen Elizabeth 11 has been in the news. She unusually reigned for 70 years, breaking the royal record, creating history and record that may be impossible to be unmatched.

The early days and years of her reign saw many countries colonised by Britain,

Nigeria of course was one of such countries. The experience and effects of slave trade , the colonial influence on the Nigeria political system and the obvious way it was designed to give a certain region more preference than others,helps to cast her in a very bad light for many.

Watching any documentary on Nigeria slave trade, the inhuman treatments, the beastiality unleashed, the death of many, only a devil wouldn’t cringe at such sights.

A journey of unknown destination, many described it. Through religion and education ,using them as bait they plundered our natural resources. In all these, the connivance of some Nigerians, our Chiefs ,Obas, Emirs etc weren’t in doubt, without their aid the British, the Portuguese etc wouldn’t have had a field day.

Today, the very face of such British exploitation of Nigeria would be lowered into a “Queenly grave”, decorated, may be with gold, where the body may know no decay.

She would be lowered into a small space of four feet, may be in a 24 caret gold coffin, where nothing else goes. Her body would be there stiff and immobile, unknown anymore, the very politics, activities, events of the world.

Her body which of course may have had the privilege of being treated with the best of body creams, worn the very best fabrics, dressed and festooned with gold and precious ornaments will be laid never to see the funfair of royalty again.

Her journey in this world, her majestic aura, the influence, the wealth etc all have come to an end. A new phase for her and new dimension of existence opened; only God knows where her soul is, for her body would be right inside a golden grave.

Life is so transient no matter how long it seems, it is never eternal. Life is too short compared with the the timeless nature of eternity. However royal and pristine ones life is, one day it will come to the common denominator, giving all same level of mortality.

The death of the thousands of slaves who died enroute England wasn’t different from the death of Queen Elizabeth 11 . They all died and their souls left for an unknown place, leaving with nothing but their deeds and actions.

Death has brought both the Queen and the slaves on same level of mortality. Would they be able to recognise themselves if they see either in the flame of a raging fire or in the bliss a glorious atmosphere? Only God would know this.

Life is temporary. Position is transient. Beauty and wealth end here so are poverty and ugliness. Nothing endures forever, nothing helps anyone gets a more peaceful transition than good deeds.

Wealth is good, royalty is amazing, fame and honour should be respected, sadly they all end here once our breath ceases , leaving one empty and alone.

For 70 years she reigned. For 70 years she had opportunity to build a castle or shanties hereafter according to our Christian faith. 70 years may be too long a time, here we are with the end. Here we are with that inevitable end that brings all deeds and actions of a man under scrutiny. Here we are with the end that unlocks doors, bringing to the glare of the public the very hidden or unspoken parts of human adventures.

Here we are with the end which opens up wounds and makes it as festering as it has never been. Here we are with the end that gives others the boldness to talk about the very secrets of ones life.

Queen Elizabeth 11 has come to that end so also every other human would when the time comes. We are sojourners, moving towards a destination, however long it takes, it is a destination we all must get to.

Farewell Queen Elizabeth 11 your 70 years reign was riddled with the good the bad and the ugly. No human can judge you without biase and prejudices only God can. May he judge you kindly according to his will.

Nothing lasts forever for those who think life is all about amassement.

Nothing follows one to the grave for those who get obsessed and consumed with transient things. No condition is permanent for those who get carried away by their position and paraphernalia of power and authority.

There is always a deal breaker, it comes with an end, an end that makes one unconscious of ones environment, stripping one of all material possessions, leaving him empty and bare.

Today, that end has come for Queen Elizabeth 11 even in her royalty, she is empty, dispossessed, bare, stiff and unknown about her earthly status and her destination only God knows.

As royal and majestic her burial may be, beyond all these funfairs are emptiness and frivolities.

Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth 11

Jarlath Opara