Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju has died at the age of 78.

Mbadinuju was governor of Anambra State between 29th May 1999 and 29 May 2003 under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP

An announcement on Tuesday by the family, signed by his first son, Chetachi Mbadinuju, said the former governor passed on peacefully on yesterday morning at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, in a statement through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, commiserated with the family of the elder stateman, and sympathized with the Uli Community in Ihiala Council area for the loss.

The statement read; “Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commiserated with the family of Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Odera), former Governor of the state, who passed on earlier today, April 11, 2023 at the age of 78.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Governor Soludo who had consoled the family also sympathised with Uli Community in Ihiala Council Area as well as the entire people of Anambra State for the loss.

“The Governor notes that the late ‘Odera’ will be fondly remembered for passing a law that created the Anambra Vigilante Services, establishing Anambra State University, Uli, among other legacy projects.

“Governor Soludo asked the family to ensure his good legacies are sustained while praying that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest!”

In a related development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed grief over the death of the former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo acting President General, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene in a press statement described the demised former governor as good man.

He said: “Mbadinuju played his own role in the socioeconomic development of the state.

“Well, death is a due everybody must pay and you don’t know when. It is sad that Mbadinuju is dead, but I must say that he was a good man and he did a lot for the socioeconomic development of Anambra State.

“We pray God to give him eternal rest and we console his family members to bear the lost with fortitude” he said.