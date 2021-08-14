As EU Limits Toxic Metals in Fruits, Vegetables, Peru Consolidates Itself as World Second-largest Table Grape Exporter

Alexa Ranking as of 14/08/21
Peru’s Association of Exporters (ADEX) says the country last year consolidated itself as the world’s second-largest table grape exporter. This is coming as EU lowers limits for toxic metals in fruit and vegetables.
Coordinator of Trade Intelligence at the CIEN-ADEX Global Business and Economics Research Center, Lizbeth Pumasunco Rivera, who broke the news says “thanks to the trade agreements signed and the work of businessmen and Senasa (the National Agricultural Health Service), grapes gained access to more markets and in 2020 Peru became the world’s second-largest exporter, after China.”
Last year China’s grape exports totaled $1.21 billion, achieving a global export share of 14% and an increase of 24%, while Peru exported $991 million, representing 11% and experiencing an increase of 22%, ADEX said.
In third place was Chile with $925 million, a share of 10% of the total and a decline of 2.6%, it said.
Last year the world grape market amounted to $10.2 billion, an increase of 6% over the previous year. The US was the main world buyer with 19% of the total value, followed by the Netherlands with 8%, and Germany with 8%.
During the 2020-21 season, from October to March, Peru’s grape exports rose by 24 percent to $1.12 billion.
In November 2020 the US Department of Agriculture estimated that the country’s exports would only rise by 2 percent during the 2020-21 season.
Table grape exports continue to rise in the first half of 2021
The country’s grape exports have continued to grow rapidly this year. From January through June 2021, exports rose by 29 percent to $522 million, ADEX said.
A little under half of these shipments were sent to the US, while the next most important destinations were Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Mexico and China.
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that fruit, vegetables, cereals, meat, fish, baby food and other foodstuffs will have to meet stricter limits of cadmium and lead content before they can be sold in the European Union, according to new rules that will be applicable from the end of August.
Cadmium and lead are toxic metals present in many foodstuffs, but below certain limits they are not considered dangerous for human health.
The EU has now lowered these limits for a long list of food products in a bid to reduce exposure to carcinogenic substances, the European Commission said, following scientific advice.
The stricter limits for cadmium will be applied from August 31, and for lead from Aug. 30.
Products that contain these metals beyond the new limits, but that entered the market before the new rules came into effect, can be sold until the end of February.
