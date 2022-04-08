As Challenges Face Fed Education College, Provost Approaches South-East Leaders for Urgent Aid

The newly established Federal College of Education Technical in Isu, Ebonyi State, is facing a number of disturbing challenges. Its Provost, Professor Okey Reuben Okechukwu, is reaching out to some key stakeholders of Eastern Nigeria to help out.

Though a federal institution, it appears Abuja is not immediately ready to tackle the challenges. In a bid to find solution to their problem, the provost led principal officers of the tertiary institution on a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, where he enumerated the challenges facing the school.

For commencement of full academic programmes the provost enumerated a myriad of challenges to include hostel accommodation, micro teaching laboratory, workshops and technical laboratories, ICT centre, transportation and others.

Okechukwu announced that four Schools have been approved for initial take-off by the National Council for Colleges of Education.

There are, School of Education and General Studies; School of Secondary Education Technical; School Of Secondary Education Sciences; and School of Education Vocational

He intimated the governor that they were on a campaign that would take them round the five States of the South East, to solicit cooperation and assistance as the institution formally takes off October this year as one of the six newly established Federal Colleges of Education by President Buhari in September, 2019 for the six geopolitical zones.

Okechukwu recalled the several mandates and tasks assigned to them that include drawing up academic programmes, laying the timetable in line with the national tertiary education calendar and sourcing students for admission accordingly.

He acknowledged the magnanimity of Mr. President in approving one billion Naira (N1billion) as take-off grant to be sourced from the Tetfund Intervention Fund, saying the College was optimistic the money will be released in record time to enable the authorities implement her programmes.

He specifically thanked Governor Uzodimma for his efforts while in the Senate and other patriotic South East leaders who fought for the College to come to the South East region and for them to be appointed as Principal Officers of the College.

He informed the governor of the assistance the College has already received from Ebonyi, the host State, to include land allocation, temporary site, some school blocks for administrative take-off among others.

On what Imo State hopes to gain from the institution as one of the states of Eastern Nigeria, the provost said they include employment, project development and students admission at the College which will be on pro-rata basis.

Responding, Uzodimma lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Education Policy that saw the East benefiting from the establishment of the Federal College of Education Technical at Isu in Ebonyi State in 2019.

Uzodimma said “the College of Education is a very good boost not only to educational potentials in the South East region but will go a long way in closing the gap in tertiary institution admissions, address the problem of unemployment in the region and stimulate the economy because of other activities that will be generated from the operations of the Institution.”

While appealing to those from the region to support the smooth take-off and sustenance of the institution as the government, whether federal or state, cannot fund education alone, he canvassed the need for corporate bodies and individuals to rally round the principal officers of the school for the smooth take-off.

Uzodimma assured that his government will seek further discussions with the College’s authorities on possible specific areas of support by the Imo State Government for a smooth take-off while enjoining the team to work hard to achieve success.

“Count on us and the State as partners,” he said, expressing confidence in the capacity of the provost to stay afloat even in the face of turbulence that may herald the commencement of the institution.

