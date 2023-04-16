Arsenal’s title hope has been truncated by the Hammers after both teams settled for a full-time draw in another London Derby. Manchester City are now just 4 points adrift league leaders Arsenal, while both meet next week to decide the league.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored 7th and 10th minutes to give Arsenal the early lead at the London Stadium. The Hammers returned to the game after Said Benrahma converted from the spot kick to reduce the goal deficit to 2-1 before half-time. In the 52nd minute, Bukayo Saka missed the spot kick which denied Arsenal a two-goal lead. 3 minutes on, Jerrod Bowen scored to level the game at 2-2.

While still looking for a breakthrough, Mikel Arteta introduced Trossard and Jorginho to replace Partey and Jesus. At 85th Nelson, Nketiah, and Vieira were introduced for Martinelli, Tierney, and Odegaard.