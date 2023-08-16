Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber to be out for up to 7 months

Arsenal FC has provided an update on their new signing Jurrien Timber, who was injured during Arsenal’s first game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirate.

Arsenal asserted that the versatile defender sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The club further disclosed that Timber will spend a lengthy time sidelined after his surgery.

“Jurrien Timber in the London Colney gym

Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”