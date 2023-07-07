Arsenal’s former captain Granit Xhaka leaves the club after seven years

Arsenal FC have confirmed the departure of former captain and midfielder, Granit Xhaka who joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent transfer.

Xhaka joined Arsenal in May 2016 and has made 297 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and assisting 29 times. A two-time FA Cup winner, he also won the FA Community Shield twice during his time with the club.

In the just concluded season, Xhaka played an integral role during Arsenal’s remarkable season. He made 47 appearances in all competitions and scored nine goals, his highest tally in a single season, including a brace in the final day victory over Wolves – a fitting way to end a superb career with us.

Sporting Director Edu said: “Granit has been a big part of our club for a long time. He has given us great commitment and quality over the years, playing such an important role in our progression and success. He leaves us with our huge respect and thanks. We wish Granit all the best for the future.”

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Mikel Arteta added: “We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us. It has been an incredible journey together for him, and he has given absolutely everything for this club. The influence Granit has had on his teammates on the pitch and colleagues at the club, will tell you just how popular he is.

“We cannot thank Granit enough for his service and contribution to this club over the years. We wish Granit and his family all the best in the next step of their lives.”

Share this post