Arsenal unveils Declan Rice for a British record transfer

Arsenal have unveiled the signing of West Ham Captain Declan Rice for a British record of £105m, surpassing the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish a season ago.

“England international Declan Rice has joined us from West Ham United on a long-term contract.”

The 24-year-old midfielder already has vast experience, making 245 senior appearances for the Hammers as well as winning 43 caps for the Three Lions.

He was named club captain in May 2022 following the departure of Mark Noble and went on to lead the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title in June, and was named the tournament’s Player of the Season by UEFA. A regular with the England national team, he featured at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sporting Director Edu said: “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels. The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.

“Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club.

“It’s great that Declan will be joining up with Mikel, our coaches and his new teammates in good time ahead of the new season.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

"Declan will wear the number 41 shirt, and everyone at Arsenal welcomes Declan to the club."