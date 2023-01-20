Brighton today confirmed that Leandro Trossard has moved to Arsenal for an undisclosed fee. The winger departs having made 121 appearances, with 25 goals and 14 assists, during his time with Albion.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I’m sorry for the last period, but I still would like to wish Leandro good luck in the future.”

Technical director David Weir said, “Leandro has made a big contribution to the first team’s success in recent times. The move is a good one for all parties involved, and we wish him well for the future.”

Brighton said

“Having joined in 2019 from Genk, he made a mark in his first match for the club, netting a goal in a 1-1 draw with West Ham – he would finish on five goals in his debut season.

Leo went on to score on several big occasions for Albion, notably in wins over Manchester City in the 2020/21 season, against Tottenham and Arsenal last season, as well as in the 4-1 home victory over Chelsea in October.

The 28-year-old leaves having helped us to a club record ninth-place finish in the top-flight last season while playing an important role in reaching our current position of seventh in the Premier League, six points better off after 18 games than in any of our previous five seasons.”