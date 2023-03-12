The English Premier League match day continued today with Arsenal and Manchester United in action. Arsenal beat Fulham at the Craven Cottage stadium. Manchester United’s early red card limited their attacking prowess at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Arsenal scored all three goals in the first half to earn themselves a convincing victory, Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegsard all registered for Arsenal today as they won 3-0 at Fulham.

Manchester United played a barren draw against Southampton after Casemiro was sent off for an offensive challenge.

Arsenal maintains the leading point on the log by 5 points against rival Manchester City, while Manchester United remained in the third spot with 50 points.

