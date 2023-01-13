Arsenal Mikel Arteta and club captain Martin Odegaard have both been voted Premier League coach of the month and player of the month for November and December 2022. Mikel Arteta clinched the award, beating rivals Jürgen Klopp, Eddie Howe, and Thomas Frank.

Martin Odegaard also wins the best player award for November and December. His 9-goal involvements in the period were more than any other Premier League player in that four-game period and saw him fight off competition from Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, international teammate Erling Haaland, Ben Mee of Brentford, Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier and Joao Palhinha of Fulham.

It is the first time Arsenal’s duo will win the award since 2015 when Arsène Wenger and Olivier Giroud scooped the awards.

Mikel Arteta has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November and December, after guiding Arsenal to four victories from wins over Chelsea, Wolves, Brighton, and Westham within the period.

Martin Odegaard on his award, which he was presented with in front of one of the new Emirates Stadium artworks, said:

“It feels great. I’ve said a lot of times that this team has a lot of young, hungry players, and we play so well with each other, so it’s just a pleasure to be here and to be part of what we’re doing now.

“It’s a pleasure to play with them and show my qualities, so I’m very happy to get this award.”