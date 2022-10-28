Arsenal player Pablo Mari was stabbed by a madman who has been arrested by the Police alongside five others in a shopping mall in Italy. According to reports, the player who is currently on loan with Monza was with his family when the ugly incident took place and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Arsenal confirmed the situation on their website:

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put several people in hospital, including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent, who has told us he’s in the hospital and is not seriously hurt.

Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

According to Charles Watts, a top Journalist from Arsenal:

“More details have emerged on the shocking attack in Italy, which left Pablo Mari injured with a stab wound. One person was killed in the attack and five others were injured.

Pablo was with his wife and son in a shopping centre. He was walking along pushing his son in a shopping trolley when he was stabbed from behind, suffering a ‘deep wound’ in his back. Fortunately, the knife missed all of his vital organs, and he is now recovering well. Pablo hopes to be out of the hospital by the end of the weekend.”