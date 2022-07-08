The 30-year-old former Arsenal player today made a public declaration on his retirement from active football. The English midfielder rose to fame when he mesmerized Barcelona midfielders Xavi, Bosquet and Iniesta in a UEFA Champions League game. Unfortunately, Wilshere had his career stricken by injury. After 197 appearances, 14 goals and 33 assists for Arsenal between 2008-2016, he further played with Bolton Wanderers, Bournemouth, and Westham United.

Jack won back-to-back FA Cup in 2013 and 2014, in the 2012/13 season, Jack was named PFA player of the year.

In his statement today, Jack said:

Today, I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football. It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments, and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career.

From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream.

In truth, it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control, whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give.

Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful, I did not envisage being in this position at times. However, having had time to reflect and speak with those closest to me, I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride in what I have achieved.