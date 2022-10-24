Arsenal dropped points today after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Southampton away from the Fly Emirates. Following Manchester City’s victory, yesterday, means they are just 2 points adrift of Arsenal in the league. Meanwhile, without Steven Gerrard, Danks Aaron guided Villa to an emphatic win over Brentford.

Arsenal visited the Saints today to continue their resplendent start into the season, but were left in frustration after Southampton got an equalizer to level Xhaka’s goal. Arsenal with a win would have gone 4 points clear of City but were put aback by the Saints.

Aston Villa at Villa Park piled up pressure on Brentford’s manager, who after the emphatic victory against Manchester United has been struggling to recuperate.

Danny Ings hit a brace for Aston Villa, and Bailey and Ollie Watkins also registered a goal to make it 4-0 over vulnerable Brentford.

Villa has now moved away from the relegation zone to 14th place and, according to multiple reports, the team are searching for a new manager to succeed Steven Gerrard.