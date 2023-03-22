Arsenal has confirmed that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will be out for the remainder of the season after picking up a significant injury to his right knee.

Arsenal was eliminated via a penalty shoot-out by Sporting from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday after ending both ties on a draw aggregate.

“Following his substitution during last Thursday’s Europa League match, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu sustained a significant injury to his right knee.

Tomi had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season.

Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join pre-season training ahead of next season.”