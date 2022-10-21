Arsenal last night defeated PSV by 1-0 to seal a place in the knockout round of the Europa League with two games to spare. Arsenal, who took advantage of Manchester City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, have now gone top of both the English league and group A of the Europa League.

Xhaka’s second half strike helped Arsenal triumph by 1-0 over PSV after full-time.

Arsenal got the same scoreline of 1-0 in there last three games against Bodo/Glimt, Leeds United and PSV

Arteta when asked about their performance against PSV and what it means for the next stage:

“We have qualified so that’s the first step, so really pleased for doing that, now we want to achieve the second one which is to finish first in the group because we know the difference that’s going to make, in terms of the games that you have to play and against who, and that’s still something we have to do. In general I’m really pleased with the performance with what the boys have shown, and we had some really dominant and good moments in the game, but we lacked a little bit in the final third, final actions, especially inside the box. To put more shots on target and score more goals I think.”

Arsenal who were supposed to play Manchester City in the mid-week fixture had their game postponed due to their involvement in the Europa League.