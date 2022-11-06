Chelsea hosted neighbours Arsenal in the first North London derby between both clubs this season. Arsenal won narrowly against Chelsea to maintain their top spot on the log. Chelsea in their last seven meetings against Arsenal has only won one in all competitions.

Both clubs showed compartments in the first 30 minutes, with Arsenal controlling most of the possessions. After 45 minutes, Arsenal had 62 ball possession as against 38 for Chelsea. Arsenal had zero shot on target, with Chelsea making one.

Finally, the first and only goal of the game was scored in the 62nd minute by Arsenal defender Gabriel to give Arsenal the lead of 0-1.

Arsenal maintained their lead over close rival Manchester City by two points, while Chelsea dropped to seventh place on the log.