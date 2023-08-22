Arsenal dedicates Crystal Palace triumph to injured Jurrien Timber

Arsenal FC has dedicated their skin victory over Crystal palace to inured Jurrien Timber. Arsenal on Monday night, through Martin Odegaard’s spot kick, won the tie by 1-0 following a vigorous contest from both sides.

Timber, who started Arsenal’s first game and was withdrawn due to early injury will undergo surgery and is also expected to be out for several months.

Mikel Arteta speaking to men of the Press last night after the game:

“I loved it, absolutely loved it. It’s a really difficult place to come. We played how we wanted to play 11 against 11, we dominated the game, we created enough chances, we missed two very, very huge chances that normally we put away, but we never gave up.

“We continued the way we wanted to continue. Eddie earned us the right to go ahead with his action, we scored the penalty and then we had to play half an hour with 10 men, which is obviously a conflict that we didn’t prepare.

We had to adapt and I think the players worked fantastically because I don’t think we gave anything away. The subs were great, the way they came out, the concentration, the focus on how they helped the team and changed the team’s momenton in many occasions of the game, so I’m really happy.”