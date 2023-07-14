Arsenal completes the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Arsenal has announced the signing of Jurrien Timber from Amsterdam-based club Ajax after the defender agreed on a long-term contract.

Timber is a vital player and, without benefit of doubt, has delivered in every role he has been played in the defence line since joining Ajax two seasons ago. To avert the unfortunate scene of losing the league due to injury setbacks, Arsenal have quickly stepped on to add more experience to their defence force.

Timber in his two seasons , has won two league titles and the Dutch Cup, last season he made 47 appearances in all competitions, adding 2 goals and 2 assists to his tally.

Sporting Director Edu said: “We are very happy to bring Jurrien to Arsenal. He is a player that we have admired for a long time, so it’s a credit to everyone in our team that made this happen.

“Jurrien is a young talented international player, who fits our vision of competing with a young, strong squad. I know Jurrien cannot wait to get started and we’re really hoping that he will be a great success here for many years.”

Manager Mikel Arteta, who is confident in adding Declan Rice to the squad before the season begins, said: “We’re excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality.

“Jurrien is a young player but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad.”